Political ads back on Spotify after 2020 ban

In 2020, Spotify banned political advertisements due to the widespread misinformation contained in the ads. This month, Spotify is now allowing people to purchase advertising spots for politically based ads. According to Pitchfork, Spotify sent out an internal email stAting that it will not accept ads from issue-based groups, will only host ads from known candidates, and that the ads will not run between songs streaming on the free subscription tier.

A spokesperson stated in a publicly distributed release, "“Following our pause of political ads in early 2020, we have spent the past two years strengthening and enhancing our processes, systems and tools to responsibly validate and review this content“. We are now beginning to sell select political advertisements in opted-in third-party podcasts via the Spotify Audience Network in the U.S.”