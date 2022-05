Roadkiller, the punk/metal band headed by Philippa Tank, has released its debut LP. Pick of the Litter is self-released and on the record, Tank plays all the instruments except drums. Drums are handled by various guests including Dave Witte (Municipal Waste), Jess Margera (CKY), Donald Tardy (Obituary), Tommy Akerholdt (Turbonegro) and Adrian Aguilar (Exmortus). you can hear the album below.