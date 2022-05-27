Amygdala announce new 7-inch, release “Darvo”

Texas based hardcore punks Amygdala have announced that they will be releasing a new two-song single. The single is called Besitos Para Todos Mis Haters and will be out June 26 via their own label Disquera del Barrio. The band have also released the first song "Darvo". Amygdala released their split LP with Listless last year and their album Our Voices Will Soar Forever in 2019. Check out the song below.