Sonagi announce album, release “Ambivalence” video

Sonagi, the band made up of, Ryann Slauson of Closer, Harim Jung, Michael Englisis, and Keean Mansour, have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Precedent and will be out July 22 via Get Better Records. The band have also released a video for "Ambivalence" that was directed and edited by Ryann Slauson and Michael Englisis. Sonagi released their single "pansori 판소리" in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.