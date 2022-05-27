Sonagi announce album, release “Ambivalence” video

by Em Moore
Sonagi, the band made up of, Ryann Slauson of Closer, Harim Jung, Michael Englisis, and Keean Mansour, have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Precedent and will be out July 22 via Get Better Records. The band have also released a video for "Ambivalence" that was directed and edited by Ryann Slauson and Michael Englisis. Sonagi released their single "pansori 판소리" in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Precedent Tracklist
1. AMBIVALENCE
2. BLUE TICKET
3. PROJECTIVE IDENTIFICATION
4. ATTACHMENT THEORY
5. PANSORI
6. NEWBOLD
7. WHO COULD SEE YOU AND FORGET