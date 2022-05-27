Episode #595 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John and Hallie go head to head to see who can spin the best tunes. Tracks from Bully, The Melvins, Screaming Females, Artsick, DFL, Cosmit, Big Moose Manholington, and many more are played. Listen to the episode below!
