Spanish Love Songs cancel European tour

Spanish Love Songs have announced the cancellation of their European tour. The tour was set to start next month. The band released a statement that reads,



"Unfortunately, we have to cancel this summer's European tour. As you may know, a few members of the band have recently been battling covid. We waited as long as we could to make this decision, hoping the impacts to our health would ease. Unfortunately, they have not and we have to make this incredibly difficult choice. Refunds for our headline shows will be available at the point of purchase. Some of our best tour memories are from touring Europe, and we’ve been looking forward to this for some time. We’re absolutely devastated and the chance to play for you again cannot come quickly enough."

The band cancelled the rest of their US dates earlier this month due to the positive COVID cases. Spanish Love Songs released their re-imagined album Brave Faces Everyone Etc. earlier this year and released their original album Brave Faces Everyone in 2020. See the band's announcement below.