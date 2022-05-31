Twenty2 announce album details, release new song

by Em Moore
Montreal based Twenty2 have announced details for their upcoming album that features Luke Pabich and Sean Sellers of Good Riddance. The album is called Dismissed and will be out July 22 via Thousand Island Records. The band have also released a lyric video for their new song "Grudge". Twenty2 released Nice Knowin' Ya in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Dismissed Tracklist
1. PRE-CONDITIONED
2. CONDITIONED
3. UNDERNEATH
4. SETUP FROM THE START
5. GRUDGE
6. ERASE YOUR FEAR
7. FUCK YOUR RULES
8. BEFORE YOU SAVE US
9. I’M (NOT) DONE
10. ADULTEEN
11. I KNOW IT’S YOU
12. WHAT SHE DID
13. OUT OF MY HEAD