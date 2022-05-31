Alexisonfire/Boston Manor (EU & UK)

Alexisonfire
by Tours

Alexisonfire have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK. Boston Manor will be joining them on all dates. Alexisonfire will be touring North America this summer and will be releasing their new album Otherness on June 24. The band last released Old Crows / Young Cardinals in 2009. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 14The Great Hall, Cardiff Uni Students UnionCardiff, UK
Oct 16Manchester AcademyManchester, UK
Oct 17Barrowland BallroomGlasgow, UK
Oct 19O2 Academy LeedsLeeds, UK
Oct 20Brighton Dome Concert HallBrighton, UK
Oct 22O2 Academy BrixtonLondon, UK
Oct 24TrixAntwerpen, BE
Oct 26ColumbiahalleBerlin, DE
Oct 27TONHALLEMunich, DE
Oct 29ZiltphilharmonieHamburg, DE
Oct 31Palladium CologneCologne, DE
Nov 01Tivoli VredenburgUtrecht, NL