Alexisonfire have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK. Boston Manor will be joining them on all dates. Alexisonfire will be touring North America this summer and will be releasing their new album Otherness on June 24. The band last released Old Crows / Young Cardinals in 2009. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 14
|The Great Hall, Cardiff Uni Students Union
|Cardiff, UK
|Oct 16
|Manchester Academy
|Manchester, UK
|Oct 17
|Barrowland Ballroom
|Glasgow, UK
|Oct 19
|O2 Academy Leeds
|Leeds, UK
|Oct 20
|Brighton Dome Concert Hall
|Brighton, UK
|Oct 22
|O2 Academy Brixton
|London, UK
|Oct 24
|Trix
|Antwerpen, BE
|Oct 26
|Columbiahalle
|Berlin, DE
|Oct 27
|TONHALLE
|Munich, DE
|Oct 29
|Ziltphilharmonie
|Hamburg, DE
|Oct 31
|Palladium Cologne
|Cologne, DE
|Nov 01
|Tivoli Vredenburg
|Utrecht, NL