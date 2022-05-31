Listen to the new track by Gone Stereo!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new song from Long Island punks Gone Stereo! The song is called "Taste Of This". Guitarist Chris Lynam said of the track,



"When I first started talking to vocalist Matty Lupinacci about playing music together, he sent me some demos and immediately upon hearing 'Taste of This,' a huge smile was painted across my face. The riff, the subject matter, the melodies were all right in the wheelhouse of the music that I've loved since I was 13. I am really stoked on the song!"

The song is off their upcoming 2-song single, along with "Don’t Think I Forgot About You", that will be out June 3 via Negative Progression Records. Gone Stereo released their EP Has You Covered earlier this year. Listen to the track below.