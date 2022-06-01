Cancer Bats have announced UK tour dates for this fall. Witch Fever and XL Life will be joining them on all dates. Cancer Bats released their album Psychic Jailbreak earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 01
|The Fleece
|Bristol, UK
|Sep 02
|Washed Out Festival
|Brighton, UK (no Witch Fever or XL Life)
|Sep 03
|Joiners
|Southampton, UK
|Sep 04
|Forum
|Tunbridge Wells, UK
|Sep 06
|The Dome
|London, UK
|Sep 07
|New Cross Inn
|London, UK
|Sep 08
|O2 Academy2
|Oxford, UK
|Sep 09
|Rescue Rooms
|Nottingham, UK
|Sep 10
|The Craufurd Arms
|Milton Keynes, UK
|Sep 11
|Mama Roux
|Birmingham, UK
|Sep 12
|Arts Club Loft
|Liverpool, UK
|Sep 13
|Rebellion
|Manchester, UK
|Sep 14
|Sin City
|Swansea, UK
|Sep 15
|Tower Ballroom
|Hull, UK
|Sep 16
|The Key Club
|Leeds, UK
|Sep 17
|Garage
|Glasgow, UK