Cancer Bats/Witch Fever/XL Life (UK)

by Tours

Cancer Bats have announced UK tour dates for this fall. Witch Fever and XL Life will be joining them on all dates. Cancer Bats released their album Psychic Jailbreak earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 01The FleeceBristol, UK
Sep 02Washed Out FestivalBrighton, UK (no Witch Fever or XL Life)
Sep 03JoinersSouthampton, UK
Sep 04ForumTunbridge Wells, UK
Sep 06The DomeLondon, UK
Sep 07New Cross InnLondon, UK
Sep 08O2 Academy2Oxford, UK
Sep 09Rescue RoomsNottingham, UK
Sep 10The Craufurd ArmsMilton Keynes, UK
Sep 11Mama RouxBirmingham, UK
Sep 12Arts Club LoftLiverpool, UK
Sep 13RebellionManchester, UK
Sep 14Sin CitySwansea, UK
Sep 15Tower BallroomHull, UK
Sep 16The Key ClubLeeds, UK
Sep 17GarageGlasgow, UK