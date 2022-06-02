Jimmy Eat World announce US tour

by Tours

Jimmy Eat World have announced tour dates for this fall. Charly Bliss will be joining them on all dates. Jimmy Eat World released Surviving in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 08Rock Hall LiveCleveland, OH
Sep 09KEMBA Live!Columbus, OH
Sep 11Saint Andrew’s HallDetroit, MI
Sep 13First AvenueMinneapolis, MN
Sep 14Uptown TheaterKansas City, MO
Sep 16The PageantSt. Louis, MO
Sep 20The NationalRichmond, VA
Sep 21Mulcahy's Pub and Concert HallWantagh, NY
Sep 23Starland BallroomSayreville, NJ
Sep 24The Strand TheatreProvidence, RI
Sep 25Toad’s PlaceNew Haven, CT
Sep 26Higher GroundBurlington, VT
Sep 28Empire LiveAlbany, NY
Sep 29HistoryToronto, ON