Jimmy Eat World have announced tour dates for this fall. Charly Bliss will be joining them on all dates. Jimmy Eat World released Surviving in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 08
|Rock Hall Live
|Cleveland, OH
|Sep 09
|KEMBA Live!
|Columbus, OH
|Sep 11
|Saint Andrew’s Hall
|Detroit, MI
|Sep 13
|First Avenue
|Minneapolis, MN
|Sep 14
|Uptown Theater
|Kansas City, MO
|Sep 16
|The Pageant
|St. Louis, MO
|Sep 20
|The National
|Richmond, VA
|Sep 21
|Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall
|Wantagh, NY
|Sep 23
|Starland Ballroom
|Sayreville, NJ
|Sep 24
|The Strand Theatre
|Providence, RI
|Sep 25
|Toad’s Place
|New Haven, CT
|Sep 26
|Higher Ground
|Burlington, VT
|Sep 28
|Empire Live
|Albany, NY
|Sep 29
|History
|Toronto, ON