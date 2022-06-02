Today we are pleased to bring you the premiere of the new album from Portland, Maine based punk rockers theWorst! The LP is called Yes Regrets and features 10 excellent melodic grunge-y punk tracks that explore addiction, mental illness, regret, community, and acceptance. Speaking to Punknews, vocalist Brooke Binion said of the album,



"Looking back, times were dark. I can’t even believe how dark. Yes Regrets chronicles some of those times and how they were navigated through the lens of bipolar disorder and opiate and alcohol addiction. If chaos is your god, you make bad decisions for a living. But they catch up to you if and when you ever start to heal. It’s ok to want to take it all back even if you can’t."

Yes Regrets will be out everywhere June 3 via RascalZRecordZ and you can pre-save it right here. Listen to the album below!