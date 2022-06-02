Check out the new video by Ben Vaughn!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new video by Ben Vaughn!

You might not know Ben;s name, but you've definitely heard his work. Vaughn has written music for a ton of classic tv shows, including That 70s Show and 3rd rock form the Sun. While he has been cutting tracks for prime time TV for decades, he's been quietly releasing solo recordings the entire time.

Just as with his tightly written TV music, Vaughn leans back to classic folk and Americana and writes tight two minute thirty snappers. Vaughn just released The World of Ben Vaughn and it features some of his crispest stuff yet. Single "Asking for a Friend" nods to Johnny Cash and Roger Miller- it's a little bit honky tonk, a little bit Dylan, and jsut a little bit blues.

The World of Ben Vaughn is out now and you can check out the video for "Asking for a Friend," below, right now.