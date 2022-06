11 hours ago by Em Moore

Erica Dawn Lyle (Bermuda Triangle, Bikini Kill) and Vice Cooler (The Raincoats) have released a video for their new song, "Lost In Thought" that features The Linda Lindas and Kathi Wilcox (of Bikini Kill). The video was directed and edited by Vice Cooler. The song is off their benefit albumLAND TRUST: Benefit for North East Farmers Of Color that is out on Bandcamp now. Check out the video below.