The Eradicator announce album details, release three new songs

The Eradicator have announced details for their new album. The album is called Forever The Eradicator and will be out October 7. The band have also released three new tracks: "You Can't Play Me", "You're Such a Pusshead", and "Forever The Eradicator". The Eradicator released Peak Eradicator in 2019. Check out the songs and tracklist below.
Forever The Eradicator Tracklist
Squash Stomp
You Can't Play Me
You're Such a Pusshead
Can't Play Well With Others
Figures…
Identity Reveal Party
Squash Bender
John The Squash Man
Tennis World
I Shall Defeat You
Forever The Eradicator
Should I Stay Or Should I Go?