The Eradicator announce album details, release three new songs
The Eradicator have announced details for their new album. The album is called Forever The Eradicator and will be out October 7. The band have also released three new tracks: "You Can't Play Me", "You're Such a Pusshead", and "Forever The Eradicator". The Eradicator released Peak Eradicator in 2019. Check out the songs and tracklist below.

Forever The Eradicator Tracklist

Squash Stomp

You Can't Play Me

You're Such a Pusshead

Can't Play Well With Others

Figures…

Identity Reveal Party

Squash Bender

John The Squash Man

Tennis World

I Shall Defeat You

Forever The Eradicator

Should I Stay Or Should I Go?