The Callous Daoboys announce new LP, release “What Is Delicious? Who Swarms?” video

The Callous Daoboys have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Celebrity Therapist and will be out September 2 via MNRK Heavy and Modern Static. The band have also released a video for their new song "What Is Delicious? Who Swarms?". The video was directed by Grant Butler. The Callous Daoboys released Die On Mars in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.