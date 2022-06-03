Long Neck announce new album, release “Gardener”

by Em Moore
Long Neck have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Soft Animal and will be out June 21 via Plastic Miracles and Specialist Subject. The band have also released the first song "Gardener" that features vocals from Rob Taylor of Los Campesinos and violins by Dreamsounds. Long Neck released World's Strongest Dog in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Soft Animal Tracklist
1. Evergreen
2. Ants
3. Cut & Burn
4. The Headwaters
5. Crabby
6. Gardener
7. 558
8. Visitor
9. Soft Animal