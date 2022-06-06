Life's Question announce LP, release new song

by Em Moore
Life's Question have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called World Full Of... and will be out August 8 via Triple B Records. The band have also released a new song called "Mellow My Mind". Life's Question released their LP Promo 2021 in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.
World Full Of… Tracklist
1. The Will To Dream
2. Enemy
3. Mellow My Mind
4. For You
5. To You
6. Broke
7. Prayer For My Old Man
8. Playin Hell' Tryin To Get To Heaven
9. Burden Me
10. World Full Of…
11. Another Casket Kissed