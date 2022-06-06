Flipper to tour EU/UK with Mike Watt on bass

by John Gentile
Flipper will be touring EU/UK with Mike Watt on bass. Watt will be joining founding members founding members Stephen DePace (drums) and Ted Falconi (guitar). You can see the dates below.
|Date
|Country
|City
|Venue
|28.07
|UK
|Salford
|The White Hotel
|29.07
|UK
|Glasgow
|The Hug & Pint
|30.07
|UK
|Newcastle Upon Tyne
|The Cluny
|01.08
|UK
|Stoke On Trent
|The Underground
|02.08
|UK
|Cardiff
|The Moon
|03.08
|UK
|Portsmouth
|Wedgewood Rooms
|04.08
|UK
|Huddersfield
|The Parish
|05.08
|UK
|Liverpool
|Invisible Wind Factory Substation
|06.08
|UK
|Bristol
|The Exchange
|07.08
|UK
|London
|New Cross Inn
|08.08
|FRA
|Le Havre
|Mc Daid´s
|09.08
|FRA
|Paris
|Supersonic
|11.08
|ITA
|Milan
|Circolo Magnolia
|12.08
|ITA
|Verona
|Colorificio Kroen
|13.08
|ITA
|Terni
|Anfiteatro Romano Baravai
|14.08
|ITA
|Bologna
|Freak Out
|16.08
|AUT
|Vienna
|Chelsea
|17.08
|GER
|Munich
|Rote Sonne
|18.08
|GER
|Karlsruhe
|Alte Hackerei
|19.08
|GER
|Coesfeld
|Fabrik
|20.08
|NL
|Rotterdam
|Baroeg