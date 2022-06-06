Flipper to tour EU/UK with Mike Watt on bass

Flipper will be touring EU/UK with Mike Watt on bass. Watt will be joining founding members founding members Stephen DePace (drums) and Ted Falconi (guitar). You can see the dates below.

DateCountryCityVenue
28.07UKSalfordThe White Hotel
29.07UKGlasgowThe Hug & Pint
30.07UKNewcastle Upon TyneThe Cluny
01.08UKStoke On TrentThe Underground
02.08UKCardiffThe Moon
03.08UKPortsmouthWedgewood Rooms
04.08UKHuddersfieldThe Parish
05.08UKLiverpoolInvisible Wind Factory Substation
06.08UKBristolThe Exchange
07.08UKLondonNew Cross Inn
08.08FRALe HavreMc Daid´s
09.08FRAParisSupersonic
11.08ITAMilanCircolo Magnolia
12.08ITAVeronaColorificio Kroen
13.08ITATerniAnfiteatro Romano Baravai
14.08ITABolognaFreak Out
16.08AUTViennaChelsea
17.08GERMunichRote Sonne
18.08GERKarlsruheAlte Hackerei
19.08GERCoesfeldFabrik
20.08NLRotterdamBaroeg