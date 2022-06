5 hours ago by Em Moore

Rosie Thorne, the synth-pop side project of Marisa Dabice and Max Steen of Mannequin Pussy, have released a video for their new single "You're My Future". The video was directed by Marisa Dabice and stars Blake Culley and D Cavazos. The song is available digitally via Epitaph Records. Rosie Thorne released their single "Slick" in 2018. Check out the video below.