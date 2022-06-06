Abi Ooze, Foil, Easy Targets, more on 'Introductory Rites' comp

A new compilation featuring midwestern bands is coming out this summer. It's called Introductory Rites and it features new tracks from abi Ooze, Foil, Easy Targets, and more. Notably, Abi Ooze's last release was titled RIP [EP] , suggesting the project was over, while this new track suggests otherwise. The tape is out by a label that does not use a name. (perhaps more accurately described as a cassette dubber?) You can check out the digital version of the comp below.