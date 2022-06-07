Fontaines D.C. have released a video for their song "Roman Holiday". The video was directed by Sam Taylor. The song is off their album Skinty Fia that was released earlier this year. The band have also announced tour dates for America for this fall. The tour includes rescheduled dates for Stone Pony in Asbury Park and House of Blues in Boston. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid at those dates. Fontaines D.C. will be touring the UK and Ireland in the fall. Check out the video and tour dates below.