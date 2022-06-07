Fontaines D.C. have released a video for their song "Roman Holiday". The video was directed by Sam Taylor. The song is off their album Skinty Fia that was released earlier this year. The band have also announced tour dates for America for this fall. The tour includes rescheduled dates for Stone Pony in Asbury Park and House of Blues in Boston. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid at those dates. Fontaines D.C. will be touring the UK and Ireland in the fall. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 16
|The Observatory North Park
|San Diego, CA
|Sep 17
|Primavera Sound
|Los Angeles, CA
|Sep 20
|191 Toole
|Tucson, AZ
|Sep 22
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio, TX
|Sep 23
|The Studio at The Factory
|Dallas, TX
|Sep 24
|Scoot Inn
|Austin, TX
|Sep 26
|One Eyed Jacks
|New Orleans, LA
|Sep 27
|Variety Playhouse
|Atlanta, GA
|Sep 29
|The Orange Peel
|Asheville, NC
|Oct 01
|Brooklyn Bowl
|Nashville, TN
|Oct 03
|Rams Head Live
|Baltimore, MD
|Oct 04
|Spirit Pittsburgh
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Oct 05
|Stone Pony
|Asbury Park, NJ (rescheduled date)
|Oct 06
|House of Blues Boston
|Boston, MA (rescheduled date)