Fontaines D.C. release "Roman Holiday" video, announce US tour
by Tours

Fontaines D.C. have released a video for their song "Roman Holiday". The video was directed by Sam Taylor. The song is off their album Skinty Fia that was released earlier this year. The band have also announced tour dates for America for this fall. The tour includes rescheduled dates for Stone Pony in Asbury Park and House of Blues in Boston. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid at those dates. Fontaines D.C. will be touring the UK and Ireland in the fall. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 16The Observatory North ParkSan Diego, CA
Sep 17Primavera SoundLos Angeles, CA
Sep 20191 TooleTucson, AZ
Sep 22Paper TigerSan Antonio, TX
Sep 23The Studio at The FactoryDallas, TX
Sep 24Scoot InnAustin, TX
Sep 26One Eyed JacksNew Orleans, LA
Sep 27Variety PlayhouseAtlanta, GA
Sep 29The Orange PeelAsheville, NC
Oct 01Brooklyn BowlNashville, TN
Oct 03Rams Head LiveBaltimore, MD
Oct 04Spirit PittsburghPittsburgh, PA
Oct 05Stone PonyAsbury Park, NJ (rescheduled date)
Oct 06House of Blues BostonBoston, MA (rescheduled date)