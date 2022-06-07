Flogging Molly announce album, release live video for “The Croppy Boy '98”

by Em Moore
Flogging Molly have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Anthem and will be out September 9. The band have also released a live video for their new single "The Croppy Boy '98". The video was edited by Sam Shapiro. Flogging Molly start their co-headlining tour with The Interrupters today and released Life Is Good in 2017. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Anthem Tracklist
1. These Times Have Got Me Drinking
2. A Song of Liberty
3. Life Begins And Ends (But Never Fails)
4. No Last Goodbyes
5. The Croppy Boy ’98
6. This Road Of Mine
7. (Try) Keep The Man Down
8. Now Is The Time
9. Lead The Way
10. These Are The Days
11. The Parting Wave