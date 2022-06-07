Flogging Molly announce album, release live video for “The Croppy Boy '98”

Flogging Molly have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Anthem and will be out September 9. The band have also released a live video for their new single "The Croppy Boy '98". The video was edited by Sam Shapiro. Flogging Molly start their co-headlining tour with The Interrupters today and released Life Is Good in 2017. Check out the video and tracklist below.