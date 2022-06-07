Citizen have announced US and Canada tour dates for this fall. Prince Daddy and The Hyena, Militarie Gun, and Restraining Order will be joining them on all dates. Citizen will be touring the US and Canada with Joyce Manor in August and released Life In Your Glass World in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 07
|The Regent
|Los Angeles, CA
|Oct 08
|The Regent
|Los Angeles, CA
|Oct 09
|August Hall
|San Francisco, CA
|Oct 11
|Aladdin Theater
|Portland, OR
|Oct 12
|Crocodile Showroom
|Seattle, WA
|Oct 13
|Rickshaw Theatre
|Vancouver, BC
|Oct 15
|Commonwealth
|Calgary, AB
|Oct 16
|Starlite Room
|Edmonton, AB
|Oct 18
|Park Theatre
|Winnipeg, MB
|Oct 20
|Majestic Theatre
|Madison, WI
|Oct 22
|TBA
|TBA