Citizen/Prince Daddy and The Hyena/Militarie Gun/Restraining Order (US & CAN)

Citizen/Prince Daddy and The Hyena/Militarie Gun/Restraining Order (US & CAN)
by Tours

Citizen have announced US and Canada tour dates for this fall. Prince Daddy and The Hyena, Militarie Gun, and Restraining Order will be joining them on all dates. Citizen will be touring the US and Canada with Joyce Manor in August and released Life In Your Glass World in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 07The RegentLos Angeles, CA
Oct 08The RegentLos Angeles, CA
Oct 09August HallSan Francisco, CA
Oct 11Aladdin TheaterPortland, OR
Oct 12Crocodile ShowroomSeattle, WA
Oct 13Rickshaw TheatreVancouver, BC
Oct 15CommonwealthCalgary, AB
Oct 16Starlite RoomEdmonton, AB
Oct 18Park TheatreWinnipeg, MB
Oct 20Majestic TheatreMadison, WI
Oct 22TBATBA