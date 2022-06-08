Amyl and The Sniffers announce Australian tour

Amyl And The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers have announced summer tour dates for Australia. The band released their album Comfort to Me in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 15The TriffidBrisbane, AU
Jul 16Miami MarkettaGold Coast, AU
Jul 17The Theatre RoyalCastleamine, AU
Jul 30Uni BarAdelaide, AU
Jul 31The ForumMelbourne, AU
Aug 06The CharlesPerth, AU
Aug 07Freo SocialFremantle, AU
Aug 11UOW UnibarWollongong, AU
Aug 12Enmore TheatreSydney, AU