Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Amyl and The Sniffers have announced summer tour dates for Australia. The band released their album Comfort to Me in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 15
|The Triffid
|Brisbane, AU
|Jul 16
|Miami Marketta
|Gold Coast, AU
|Jul 17
|The Theatre Royal
|Castleamine, AU
|Jul 30
|Uni Bar
|Adelaide, AU
|Jul 31
|The Forum
|Melbourne, AU
|Aug 06
|The Charles
|Perth, AU
|Aug 07
|Freo Social
|Fremantle, AU
|Aug 11
|UOW Unibar
|Wollongong, AU
|Aug 12
|Enmore Theatre
|Sydney, AU