Blondie to release really big box set

Blondie is going to release a box set called Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982 on August 26. The release spans the band's classic era and will be in the following versions: Super Deluxe Collectors’ Edition (10xLP, 1x7”, 1x10” in Red, White, and Black vinyl formats), Deluxe 4LP, Deluxe 8CD and 3CD Editions. The records were all remastered at Abby Road studios and the most expansive versions include 124 tracks including 36 unreleased cuts. All of the albums from the band's debut through The Hunter are included. You can see the unreleased and bonus tracks below.

7" 45 rpm

1. Moonlight Drive

2. Mr. Sightseer

10" LP Out-takes & rarities ('Out In The Streets')

Side A (1974 Session)

1. Out In The Streets (1974)

2. The Disco Song

3. Sexy Ida

Side B (Betrock Demo)

1. Platinum Blonde

2. The Thin Line

3. Puerto Rico

4. Once I Had A Love (1975)

5. Out In The Streets (1975)

LP 1 Out-takes & rarities ('Plaza Sound')

Side A

1. X Offender (Intro)

2. X Offender (Private Stock Single)

3. In The Sun (Private Stock Single)

4. Little Girl Lies (Private Stock Mix)

5. In The Flesh (Extended Intro)

6. A Shark In Jets Clothing (Take 2)

7. Kung Fu Girls (Take 8)

8. Scenery

Side B

1. Denis (Terry Ellis Mix)

2. Bermuda Triangle Blues - Flight 45 (Take 1)

3. I Didn't Have The Nerve To Say No (Take 1)

4. I'm On E (Take 2)

5. Kidnapper (Take 2)

6. Detroit 442 (Take 2)

7. Poets Problem

LP 2 Out-takes & rarities ('Parallel Beats')

Side A

1. Once I Had A Love (Mike Chapman Demo)

2. Sunday Girl (French Version)

3. I'll Never Break Away From This Heart Of Mine (Pretty Baby)

4. Hanging On The Telephone (Mike Chapman Demo)

5. Will Anything Happen (Instrumental)

6. Underground Girl

Side B

1. Call Me

2. Spaghetti Song (Atomic Part 2)

3. Die Young Stay Pretty (Take 1)

4. Union City Blue (Instrumental)

5. Llámame

LP 3 Out-takes & rarities ('Coca Cola')

Side A

1. I Love You Honey, Give Me A Beer (Go Through It)

2. Live It Up (Giorgio Moroder Demo)

3. Angels on the Balcony (Giorgio Moroder Demo)

4. Tide Is High (Demo)

5. Susie & Jeffrey

Side B

1. Rapture (Disco Version)

2. Autoamerican Ad

3. Yuletide Throwdown

LP 4 Out-takes & rarities ('Home Tapes')

Side A

1. Nameless (Home Tape)

2. Sunday Girl (Home Tape)

3. Theme From Topkapi (Home Tape)

4. The Hardest Part (Home Tape)

5. Ring of Fire (Home Tape)

Side B

1. War Child (Chris Stein Mix)

2. Call Me (Chris Stein Mix)

3. Heart of Glass (Chris Stein Mix)