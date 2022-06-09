The Bombpops and The Last Gang have announced a full US tour this August and September. Tickets to this run of dates go on sale this Friday. The Bombpops last released Death in Venice Beach in 2020 and The Last Gang released Noise Noise Noise in 2021.
