Show Me The Body/Soul Glo/WiFi Gawd (US & CAN)
by Tours

Show Me The Body have announced tour dates for this summer. Soul Glo and WiFiGawd will be joining them on all dates. Show Me The Body released their EP Survive in 2021 and their album Dog Whistle in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 10NY In Broad DaylightQueens, NY
Jul 12RumbaColumbus, OH
Jul 13RecordbarKansas City, MO
Jul 14Black SheepColorado Springs, CO
Jul 16LA In Broad DaylightLos Angeles, CA
Jul 20Valley BarPhoenix, AZ
Jul 22CheapsteaksDallas, TX
Jul 23Sunny's BackyardAustin, TX
Jul 24The EndHouston, TX
Jul 26LaunchpadAlbuquerque, NM
Jul 27Club CongressTucson, AZ
Jul 28Temblor BrewBackersfield, CA
Jul 29StarlineOakland, CA
Jul 30Sound and FuryLos Angeles, CA (no Soul Glo)
Aug 01Holland ProjectReno, NV
Aug 03Madame Lou'sSeattle, WA
Aug 04Fotune Sound ClubVancouver, BC
Aug 05Real Art TacomaTacoma, WA
Aug 06PolarisPortland, OR (no Soul Glo)
Aug 07ShredderBoise, ID (no Soul Glo)
Aug 08BeehiveSalt Lake City, UT
Aug 09Larimer LoungeDenver, CO
Aug 11PortalLouisville, KY
Aug 12123 Pleasant St.Morgantown, WV
Aug 13DIYBaltimore, MD