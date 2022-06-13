Show Me The Body have announced tour dates for this summer. Soul Glo and WiFiGawd will be joining them on all dates. Show Me The Body released their EP Survive in 2021 and their album Dog Whistle in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 10
|NY In Broad Daylight
|Queens, NY
|Jul 12
|Rumba
|Columbus, OH
|Jul 13
|Recordbar
|Kansas City, MO
|Jul 14
|Black Sheep
|Colorado Springs, CO
|Jul 16
|LA In Broad Daylight
|Los Angeles, CA
|Jul 20
|Valley Bar
|Phoenix, AZ
|Jul 22
|Cheapsteaks
|Dallas, TX
|Jul 23
|Sunny's Backyard
|Austin, TX
|Jul 24
|The End
|Houston, TX
|Jul 26
|Launchpad
|Albuquerque, NM
|Jul 27
|Club Congress
|Tucson, AZ
|Jul 28
|Temblor Brew
|Backersfield, CA
|Jul 29
|Starline
|Oakland, CA
|Jul 30
|Sound and Fury
|Los Angeles, CA (no Soul Glo)
|Aug 01
|Holland Project
|Reno, NV
|Aug 03
|Madame Lou's
|Seattle, WA
|Aug 04
|Fotune Sound Club
|Vancouver, BC
|Aug 05
|Real Art Tacoma
|Tacoma, WA
|Aug 06
|Polaris
|Portland, OR (no Soul Glo)
|Aug 07
|Shredder
|Boise, ID (no Soul Glo)
|Aug 08
|Beehive
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Aug 09
|Larimer Lounge
|Denver, CO
|Aug 11
|Portal
|Louisville, KY
|Aug 12
|123 Pleasant St.
|Morgantown, WV
|Aug 13
|DIY
|Baltimore, MD