Record Setter announce US tour
Record Setter have announced summer tour dates for the US East Coast. The band released their split EP dissection lesson with Home Is Where earlier this year and released their album I Owe You Nothing in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 07TulipsFort Worth, TX (w/Fiddlehead)
Jul 08CS's Burger BarJackson, MS
Jul 09TBAChattanooga, TN
Jul 10Bart's MartCharlotte, NC (w/Home Is Where, Percolator, Out of Oblivion)
Jul 12Soldato Books and RecordsRutherford, NJ (Judy Mitchell solo set)
Jul 13Trans PecosBrookyn, NY
Jul 14The Litter BoxElizabeth, NJ
Jul 15Ukie ClubPhiladelphia, PA
Jul 16Mr. Roboto ProjectPittsburgh, PA
Jul 17TBATBA
Jul 19Kirby'sWichita, KS
Jul 20Foolish ThingsTulsa, OK
Jul 21Andy'sDenton, TX