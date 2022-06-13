Record Setter have announced summer tour dates for the US East Coast. The band released their split EP dissection lesson with Home Is Where earlier this year and released their album I Owe You Nothing in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 07
|Tulips
|Fort Worth, TX (w/Fiddlehead)
|Jul 08
|CS's Burger Bar
|Jackson, MS
|Jul 09
|TBA
|Chattanooga, TN
|Jul 10
|Bart's Mart
|Charlotte, NC (w/Home Is Where, Percolator, Out of Oblivion)
|Jul 12
|Soldato Books and Records
|Rutherford, NJ (Judy Mitchell solo set)
|Jul 13
|Trans Pecos
|Brookyn, NY
|Jul 14
|The Litter Box
|Elizabeth, NJ
|Jul 15
|Ukie Club
|Philadelphia, PA
|Jul 16
|Mr. Roboto Project
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Jul 17
|TBA
|TBA
|Jul 19
|Kirby's
|Wichita, KS
|Jul 20
|Foolish Things
|Tulsa, OK
|Jul 21
|Andy's
|Denton, TX