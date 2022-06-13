Charmpit announce break up & farewell tour

Charmpit have announced that they will be breaking up as a band. They released a statement that reads in part,

"Charmpit is riding off into the sunset, going out to pasture, ascending to doggie heaven[…]This band has been a joyous rollercoaster, every day a winding road, we will treasure the friendships, music, photoshoots and pool parties forever. Thank you so much to everyone who gave us love and support along the way."

Charmpit also announced a short UK farewell tour for this summer where they'll be playing their last album Cause A Stir (that was released in 2020) in full. Check out the dates and their statement below.