The Queers have announced a tour in October with Teenage Bottlerocket.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|October 18
|Spokane, WA
|The Big Dipper
|October 19
|Seattle, WA
|Madame Lous
|October 20
|Portland, OR
|Bossanova Ballroom
|October 21
|Boise, ID
|The Shredder
|October 22
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Aces High Saloon
|October 23
|Grand Junction, CO
|Mesa Theater
|October 25
|Colorado Springs, CO
|The Black Sheep
|October 26
|Denver, CO
|Oriental Theater
|October 27
|Lincoln, NE
|The Royal Grove
|October 28
|Sioux City, IA
|The Marquee
|October 29
|Des Moines, IA
|Lefty's Live Music Venue
|October 30
|St Louis, MO
|Off Broadway