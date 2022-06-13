The Queers / Teenage Bottlerocket

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

The Queers have announced a tour in October with Teenage Bottlerocket.

DateCityVenue
October 18Spokane, WAThe Big Dipper
October 19Seattle, WAMadame Lous
October 20Portland, ORBossanova Ballroom
October 21Boise, IDThe Shredder
October 22Salt Lake City, UTAces High Saloon
October 23Grand Junction, COMesa Theater
October 25Colorado Springs, COThe Black Sheep
October 26Denver, COOriental Theater
October 27Lincoln, NEThe Royal Grove
October 28Sioux City, IAThe Marquee
October 29Des Moines, IALefty's Live Music Venue
October 30St Louis, MOOff Broadway