The Beths announce new album, release video

by Em Moore
The Beths have announced a new album. It is called Expert in a Dying Field and will be out September 16 via Carpark Records. The band have also released a video for their first single "Silence is Golden" that was directed by Callum Devlin. The Beths released Jump Rope Gazers in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Expert In A Dying Field Tracklist
1. Expert In A Dying Field
2. Knees Deep
3. Silence Is Golden
4. Your Side
5. I Want To Listen
6. Head In The Clouds
7. Best Left
8. Change In The Weather
9. When You Know You Know
10. A Passing Rain
11. I Told You That I Was Afraid
12. 2am