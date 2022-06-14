Adult School: “St Sebastian”

We are pleased to bring to you an all new Punknews Exclusive premiere for Bay Area based indie/power pop band Adult School. The band will be releasing No Party on July 19th through Lavasocks Records, the album is currently up for pre-order though the label's website. Today, we have the premiere for "St Sebastian”, see below to check out the track and a quote from the band.
“St. Sebastian” depicts the tug-of-war between your day-job and the subsequent self-medicating that doesn’t actually make it any more bearable.” - Nick Wuebben