Amyl and The Sniffers have announced US tour dates for this fall. The band will be touring Australia this summer and released Comfort to Me in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 18
|Primavera Sound
|Los Angeles, CA
|Sep 20
|Brooklyn Bowl
|Nashville, TN
|Sep 21
|Variety Playhouse
|Atlanta, GA
|Sep 23
|Terminal 5
|New York, NY
|Sep 24
|9:30 Club
|Washington, D.C.
|Sep 25
|Big Night Live
|Boston, MA
|Sep 27
|Majestic Theatre
|Detroit, MI
|Sep 28
|Vic Theatre
|Chicago, IL
|Sep 29
|First Avenue
|Minneapolis, MN
|Oct 01
|Ogden Theatre
|Denver, CO
|Oct 02
|The Depot
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Oct 04
|Knitting Factory
|Boise, ID
|Oct 05
|Sessions Music Hall
|Eugene, OR
|Oct 06
|Showbox Sodo
|Seattle, WA
|Oct 09
|Ohana Encore Weekend
|Dana Point, CA