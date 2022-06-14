Amyl and The Sniffers announce US tour

Amyl And The Sniffers
by Tours

Amyl and The Sniffers have announced US tour dates for this fall. The band will be touring Australia this summer and released Comfort to Me in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 18Primavera SoundLos Angeles, CA
Sep 20Brooklyn BowlNashville, TN
Sep 21Variety PlayhouseAtlanta, GA
Sep 23Terminal 5New York, NY
Sep 249:30 ClubWashington, D.C.
Sep 25Big Night LiveBoston, MA
Sep 27Majestic TheatreDetroit, MI
Sep 28Vic TheatreChicago, IL
Sep 29First AvenueMinneapolis, MN
Oct 01Ogden TheatreDenver, CO
Oct 02The DepotSalt Lake City, UT
Oct 04Knitting FactoryBoise, ID
Oct 05Sessions Music HallEugene, OR
Oct 06Showbox SodoSeattle, WA
Oct 09Ohana Encore WeekendDana Point, CA