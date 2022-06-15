The Get Up Kids will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Four Minute Mile on the road this August and September. They will be playing the album in its entirety along with The Woodson EP. Sparta will be joining them on this run of dates. See below to check out the dates.
The Get Up Kid announce 'Four Minute Mile' Anniversary shows
