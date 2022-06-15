SSD announce 'The Kids Will Have Their Say' reissue

SSD
SSD have announced a reissue of their 1982 album The Kids Will Have Their Say . The album has been remastered by David Gardner using the original analog tapes and the reissue also comes with a 20-page booklet that features previously unreleased photos, flyers, and memorabilia. The reissue will be available on vinyl (for the first time since the original release) and on digital streaming services (for the first time ever) in spring 2023 via Trust Records. See the tracklist and announcement below.

The Kids Will Have Their Say Tracklist

1. Boiling Point

2. Fight Them

3. Do You Even Care

4. Not Normal

5. Wasted Youth

6. Jock Itch

7. Fun to You

8. V.A.

9. How Much Art

10. The Kids Will Have Their Say

11. Headed Straight

12. War Threat

13. Teach Me Violence

14. Screw

15. Who's to Judge

16. Police Beat

17. United

18. The End