SSD announce 'The Kids Will Have Their Say' reissue

SSD have announced a reissue of their 1982 album The Kids Will Have Their Say . The album has been remastered by David Gardner using the original analog tapes and the reissue also comes with a 20-page booklet that features previously unreleased photos, flyers, and memorabilia. The reissue will be available on vinyl (for the first time since the original release) and on digital streaming services (for the first time ever) in spring 2023 via Trust Records. See the tracklist and announcement below.