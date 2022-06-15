SSD announce 'The Kids Will Have Their Say' reissue

SSD have announced a reissue of their 1982 album The Kids Will Have Their Say . The album has been remastered by David Gardner using the original analog tapes and the reissue also comes with a 20-page booklet that features previously unreleased photos, flyers, and memorabilia. The reissue will be available on vinyl (for the first time since the original release) and on digital streaming services (for the first time ever) in spring 2023 via Trust Records. See the tracklist and announcement below.
The Kids Will Have Their Say Tracklist
1. Boiling Point
2. Fight Them
3. Do You Even Care
4. Not Normal
5. Wasted Youth
6. Jock Itch
7. Fun to You
8. V.A.
9. How Much Art
10. The Kids Will Have Their Say
11. Headed Straight
12. War Threat
13. Teach Me Violence
14. Screw
15. Who's to Judge
16. Police Beat
17. United
18. The End