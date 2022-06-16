Captain, We're Sinking is back and have announced they will be playing 'Good Things Are Happening Fest' this August. The event will happen in Scranton Iron Furnaces in Scranton, PA on August 6th. Slingshot Dakota, ValleyHeart, James Barrett, Pay For Pain and much more will be playing the event. See below for the full announcement.
WE’RE BACK! Our first show in over FIVE YEARS will be 8/6 in lovely Scranton, PA with Slingshot Dakota Pay For Pain…
Posted by Captain, We're Sinking on Tuesday, June 14, 2022