15 minutes ago by Em Moore

Baltimore based hardcore punks End It have released a video for their new song featuring Justice Tripp of Angel Du$t "New Wage Slavery". The video features footage from Kenny Savercool, Sunny Singh, and Rory Sheridan. The song is off their upcoming EP Unpleasant Living that will be out July 8 via Flatspot Records. End It released their EP One Way Track in 2020. Check out the video below.