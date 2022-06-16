Watch the new video by Wolf Rd!

Today we are stoked to bring you the premiere of the new video from Chicago's Wolf Rd! The video is for their new song "Way Down" and was directed by Eddie Curran of Enterprise Films. Frontman Chris Hoffmann said of the song,



"'Way Down' is about picking up the pieces after you’ve had your heart broken. I wanted to move on so badly, but with social media it’s too easy to see what people are up to. There’s a line in the chorus that totally sums up the song to me: ‘Life goes on and you’ve never been better’. The song is fast and dancey and energetic because it’s not about staying down when you feel bad - it’s a song about pulling yourself up, putting yourself back out there, and being determined not to let your past or other peoples’ opinions determine how you’re going to live your life. Goodbye, and good riddance.”

"Way Down" is a standalone single and will be out digitally tomorrow. You can pre-save it right here. Wolf Rd released their EP Counterpoint in 2021 and will be releasing more music later this year. Check out the video below.