La Dispute have announced a tour for the 10th anniversary of their 2011 album Wildlife . The band will be playing the album in full each night and Sweet Pill and Pictoria Vark will be playing support on all dates. La Dispute released Panorama in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Sep. 15
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Pyramid Scheme (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Sep. 16
|Pontiac, MI
|The Crofoot Ballroom (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Sep. 17
|Cleveland, OH
|Grog Shop (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Sep. 18
|Toronto, ON
|The Opera House (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Sep. 20
|Boston, MA
|Paradise Rock Club (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Sep. 21
|Brooklyn, NY
|Warsaw (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Sep. 23
|Providence, RI
|Fête Music Hall Lounge (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Sep. 24
|Washington, DC
|Union Stage (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Sep. 25
|Philadelphia, PA
|Theatre of Living Arts (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Sep. 26
|Millvale, PA
|Mr Small's Theatre (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Sep. 27
|Cincinnati, OH
|Bogart's (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Sep. 29
|Columbus, OH
|Skullys Music Diner (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Sep. 30
|Chicago, IL
|Thalia Hall (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Oct. 01
|Milwaukee, WI
|The Back Room at Colectivo (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Oct. 02
|Minneapolis, MN
|Fine Line Music Cafe (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Oct. 03
|Lawrence, KS
|The Granada (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Oct. 05
|Denver, CO
|The Oriental Theater (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Oct. 06
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Soundwell (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Oct. 07
|Boise, ID
|Knitting Factory Concert House (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Oct. 08
|Seattle, WA
|El Corazon (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Oct. 09
|Vancouver, BC
|Vogue Theatre (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Oct. 10
|Portland, OR
|Hawthorne Theatre (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Oct. 12
|Sacramento, CA
|Ace Of Spades (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Oct. 13
|Berkeley, CA
|Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Oct. 14
|Fresno, CA
|Strummer's (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Oct. 15
|Ventura, CA
|Ventura Music Hall (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Oct. 16
|Los Angeles, CA
|1720™ (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Oct. 18
|Pomona, CA
|The Glass House (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Oct. 19
|San Diego, CA
|SOMA SAN DIEGO (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Oct. 20
|Mesa, AZ
|Nile Theater (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Oct. 21
|Tucson, AZ
|191 Toole (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Oct. 22
|Las Vegas, NV
|When We Were Young Fest
|Oct. 25
|Dallas, TX
|Amplified Live (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Oct. 26
|Austin, TX
|Mohawk Austin (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Oct. 27
|Houston, TX
|Warehouse Live (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Oct. 28
|Mobile, AL
|Alabama Music Box (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Oct. 29
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
|Oct. 30
|Gainesville, FL
|The Fest 2022