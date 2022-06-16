La Dispute announce 'Wildlife' 10th anniversary tour

La Dispute announce 'Wildlife' 10th anniversary tour
by Tours

La Dispute have announced a tour for the 10th anniversary of their 2011 album Wildlife . The band will be playing the album in full each night and Sweet Pill and Pictoria Vark will be playing support on all dates. La Dispute released Panorama in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Sep. 15Grand Rapids, MIPyramid Scheme (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Sep. 16Pontiac, MIThe Crofoot Ballroom (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Sep. 17Cleveland, OHGrog Shop (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Sep. 18Toronto, ONThe Opera House (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Sep. 20Boston, MAParadise Rock Club (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Sep. 21Brooklyn, NYWarsaw (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Sep. 23Providence, RIFête Music Hall Lounge (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Sep. 24Washington, DCUnion Stage (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Sep. 25Philadelphia, PATheatre of Living Arts (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Sep. 26Millvale, PAMr Small's Theatre (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Sep. 27Cincinnati, OHBogart's (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Sep. 29Columbus, OHSkullys Music Diner (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Sep. 30Chicago, ILThalia Hall (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Oct. 01Milwaukee, WIThe Back Room at Colectivo (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Oct. 02Minneapolis, MNFine Line Music Cafe (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Oct. 03Lawrence, KSThe Granada (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Oct. 05Denver, COThe Oriental Theater (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Oct. 06Salt Lake City, UTSoundwell (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Oct. 07Boise, IDKnitting Factory Concert House (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Oct. 08Seattle, WAEl Corazon (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Oct. 09Vancouver, BCVogue Theatre (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Oct. 10Portland, ORHawthorne Theatre (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Oct. 12Sacramento, CAAce Of Spades (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Oct. 13Berkeley, CACornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Oct. 14Fresno, CAStrummer's (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Oct. 15Ventura, CAVentura Music Hall (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Oct. 16Los Angeles, CA1720™ (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Oct. 18Pomona, CAThe Glass House (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Oct. 19San Diego, CASOMA SAN DIEGO (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Oct. 20Mesa, AZNile Theater (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Oct. 21Tucson, AZ191 Toole (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Oct. 22Las Vegas, NVWhen We Were Young Fest
Oct. 25Dallas, TXAmplified Live (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Oct. 26Austin, TXMohawk Austin (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Oct. 27Houston, TXWarehouse Live (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Oct. 28Mobile, ALAlabama Music Box (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Oct. 29Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade (w/Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark)
Oct. 30Gainesville, FLThe Fest 2022