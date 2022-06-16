Long Neck have announced US tour dates for this summer. The band will be releasing their new album Soft Animal on June 21 via Plastic Miracles and Specialist Subject. Long Neck released World's Strongest Dog in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 07
|AS220
|Providence, RI
|Jul 08
|Union Tavern
|Boston, MA
|Jul 09
|Candia Brewery
|Manchester, NH
|Jul 10
|Monkey House
|Winooski, VT
|Jul 11
|Bar Freda
|Brooklyn, NY
|Jul 14
|The Quarry House
|Washington, DC
|Jul 15
|Reverb
|Baltimore, MD