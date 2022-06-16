Long Neck announce summer tour (US)

Long Neck announce summer tour (US)
by Tours

Long Neck have announced US tour dates for this summer. The band will be releasing their new album Soft Animal on June 21 via Plastic Miracles and Specialist Subject. Long Neck released World's Strongest Dog in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 07AS220Providence, RI
Jul 08Union TavernBoston, MA
Jul 09Candia BreweryManchester, NH
Jul 10Monkey HouseWinooski, VT
Jul 11Bar FredaBrooklyn, NY
Jul 14The Quarry HouseWashington, DC
Jul 15ReverbBaltimore, MD