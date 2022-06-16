Clutch release new song, announce North American tour

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Clutch have released a new song called "We Strive For Excellence". The band also said that a new album will be on the way and announced a North American tour for this fall with Helmet, Quicksand, and JD Pinkus. Clutch released their album Book of Bad Decisions in 2018. Check out the song and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Sep 13
|Toronto, ON
|Rebel
|Sep 15
|Boston, MA
|House of Blues
|Sep 16
|New York, NY
|Palladium Times Square
|Sep 17
|Baltimore, MD
|Hammerjacks
|Sep 18
|Raleigh, NC
|The Ritz
|Sep 20
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Stage AE
|Sep 21
|Philadelphia, PA
|Franklin Music Hall
|Sep 23
|Louisville, KY
|Louder than Life (Clutch only)
|Sep 24
|Nashville, TN
|Marathon Music Works
|Sep 25
|Atlanta, GA
|The Eastern
|Sep 27
|Lake Buena Vista, FL
|House of Blues
|Sep 29
|Houston TX
|Warehouse Live
|Sep 30
|Dallas, TX
|The Factory in Deep Ellum
|Oct 01
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Diamond Ballroom
|Oct 02
|Austin, TX
|Emo's
|Oct 04
|Phoenix, AZ
|Van Buren
|Oct 05
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Regent
|Oct 07
|Sacramento, CA
|Aftershock (Clutch only)
|Oct 08
|Boise, ID
|Knitting Factory Concert House
|Oct 09
|Portland, OR
|Roseland Theatre
|Oct 10
|Seattle, WA
|Showbox SODO
|Oct 12
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Depot
|Oct 13
|Denver, CO
|Fillmore Auditorium
|Oct 14
|Kansas City, MO
|Uptown Theater
|Oct 15
|West Des Moines, IA
|Val Air Ballroom
|Oct 16
|Chicago, IL
|Concord Music Hall