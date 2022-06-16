Clutch release new song, announce North American tour

Clutch have released a new song called "We Strive For Excellence". The band also said that a new album will be on the way and announced a North American tour for this fall with Helmet, Quicksand, and JD Pinkus. Clutch released their album Book of Bad Decisions in 2018. Check out the song and dates below.

DateCityVenue
Sep 13Toronto, ONRebel
Sep 15Boston, MAHouse of Blues
Sep 16New York, NYPalladium Times Square
Sep 17Baltimore, MDHammerjacks
Sep 18Raleigh, NCThe Ritz
Sep 20Pittsburgh, PAStage AE
Sep 21Philadelphia, PAFranklin Music Hall
Sep 23Louisville, KYLouder than Life (Clutch only)
Sep 24Nashville, TNMarathon Music Works
Sep 25Atlanta, GAThe Eastern
Sep 27Lake Buena Vista, FLHouse of Blues
Sep 29Houston TXWarehouse Live
Sep 30Dallas, TXThe Factory in Deep Ellum
Oct 01Oklahoma City, OKDiamond Ballroom
Oct 02Austin, TXEmo's
Oct 04Phoenix, AZVan Buren
Oct 05Los Angeles, CAThe Regent
Oct 07Sacramento, CAAftershock (Clutch only)
Oct 08Boise, IDKnitting Factory Concert House
Oct 09Portland, ORRoseland Theatre
Oct 10Seattle, WAShowbox SODO
Oct 12Salt Lake City, UTThe Depot
Oct 13Denver, COFillmore Auditorium
Oct 14Kansas City, MOUptown Theater
Oct 15West Des Moines, IAVal Air Ballroom
Oct 16Chicago, ILConcord Music Hall