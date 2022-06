Clutch release new song, announce North American tour

, Posted by 2 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Clutch have released a new song called "We Strive For Excellence". The band also said that a new album will be on the way and announced a North American tour for this fall with Helmet, Quicksand, and JD Pinkus. Clutch released their album Book of Bad Decisions in 2018. Check out the song and dates below.