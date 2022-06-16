Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
Western Canadian music festival SOS Fest has announced their 2022 lineup. Good Riddance, The Flatliners, and Fucked Up will be the headliners on the three day festival. Ignite, Brutal Youth, MakeWar, Shit Happens, Belvedere, Danger Cat, Stickaround, Clipwing, The Ripperz, Big Trouble In Little China, Death Cassette, and Satanic Rights will also be playing. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17. SOS Fest will take place September 8-10 at The Park Theatre in Winnipeg, Manitoba.