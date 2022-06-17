Check out the FREAKY new video by Paul Leary of the Butthole Surfers!

Today, we are SUPER PSYCHED to debut the new video by Paul Leary of Butthole Surfers!

In 1992, Leary released one of his masterworks- the titanic History of Dogs LP. The release blew people's minds because a) it didn't sound like Butthole Surfers all that much and b) it was a massive work that blended punk and goth and psyche and pop and folk all under the twisted gaze of Leary. The record is dark and whacked out and profoundly moving… and it's been out of print for over 30 years… AND NOW IT'S BACK!

Shimmy-Disc is reissuing this bad boy as a deluxe LP TODAY. You can pick that up here.

On top of that, we are thrilled to debut the new video for "The Birds are Dying." The video takes the astral heaviness of the tune and paints a picture that looks like it was built on an Commodore 64. Leary spoke to Punknews about the track: "Nature is cruel. We humans have only added to the cruelty. 'The Birds Are Dying' came from a dark period of my life. I still think about those birds, looking for a place to hide. I, too, was looking for a place to hide." Check it out below, right now.