The Raging Nathans have released a video for their song "Barfly". The video was created by Evan Wolff. The song is off their upcoming singles collection Failures in Art: Sordid Youth Vol. 2 that will be out July 8 via Rad Girlfriend Records. The Raging Nathans released Waste My Heart in 2021. Check out the video below.