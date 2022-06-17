John Hinckley Jr. shows canceled

As you may know, John Hinckley Jr., the man that was convicted of trying to assassinate President Reagan in an effort to impress Jodie Foster, recently booked the "Redemption Tour" where he would be playing some new music. However, at least three dates have been canceled following public outcry. Via twitter, he stated: "I’ve had 3 concerts cancelled-Chicago, Connecticut and now Brooklyn. The promoter is looking for another venue." The Market Hotel in Brooklyn issued a response which seemed to suggest that they did not want to cancel the show, but felt pressured to do so. You can see their response below.