Ottawa based music festival Side By Side Weekend has announced their lineup for 2022. Wine Lips, Pretty Matty, Barnacle, Mr. Power, Deliverables, Sea of Troubles, Sleep Late, Bitch Stick, Precious Failures, Candy, Boyhood, Rivalled Envy, Burner, Pith, Hug Mosh, Autosleeper, Kicksie, Jazz Dads, Jasmine Trails, Expanda Fuzz, Backseat Dragon, Botfly, Dad Sports, No Man, The Flying Hellfish, Ultra Love, Weekend Goodbye, Sonagi, Stoby, Guest Room Status, Dogspear, Dart Trees, and Crisis Party will be playing the festival. Side By Side Weekend will take place July 29, 30, and 31 at Club Saw in Ottawa, Ontario.
