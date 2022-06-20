Chubby And The Gang cancel all summer shows

Chubby and The Gang have announced the cancellation of all of their summer shows. This includes their US tour that was set to begin in July. The band announced this in an Instagram post that reads,

"t is with a heavy heart that due to unforeseen circumstances we have no choice but to cancel all Chubby & The Gang performances scheduled for this summer. Thank you for all the support & we will see you all again soon. Again. Sorry."

Chubby and The Gang released The Mutt's Nuts in 2021 and their EP Labour of Love earlier this year.