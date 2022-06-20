Catbite added to Streetlight Manifesto tour

Catbite added to Streetlight Manifesto tour
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by

Streetlight Manifesto has announced that Catbite will be joining them on select dates on their previously announced "The Calm Before The Chaos" summer and fall tour. Streetlight Manifesto released The Hands That Thieve in 2013. Check out the updated dates below.

DateVenueCity
08 JulThe Union Event CenterSalt Lake City, UT
09 JulMission BallroomDenver, CO
10 JulBrooklyn Bowl Las VegasLas Vegas, NV
11 JulMarquee TheatreTempe, AZ
12 JulHOBAnaheim, CA
13 JulHOBSan Diego, CA
14 JulThe WarfieldSan Francisco, CA
15 JulMcMenamins Crystal BallroomPortland, OR
16 JulThe ShowboxSeattle, WA
26 AugL'OlympiaMontréal, QC
27 AugThe Danforth Music HallToronto, ON
02 SepJannusTampa, FL (w/Catbite)
03 SepHard Rock LiveOrlando, FL (w/Catbite)
04 SepThe EasternAtlanta, GA (w/Catbite)
09 SepTerminal 5New York, NY (w/Catbite)
10 SepThe Strand Ballroom & TheatreProvidence, RI (w/Catbite)
11 SepFranklin Music HallPhiladelphia, PA
23 SepWarehouse LiveHouston, TX (w/Catbite)
24 SepThe Factory In Deep EllumDallas, TX (w/Catbite)
25 SepEmos AustinAustin, TX (w/Catbite)
11 NovCollege Street Music HallNew Haven, CT
12 NovThe FillmoreSilver Spring, MD
18 NovRadius ChicagoChicago, IL (w/Catbite)
19 NovRoyal Oak TheaterRoyal Oak, MI (w/Catbite)
20 NovAgora Theater & BallroomCleveland, OH (w/Catbite)