Catbite added to Streetlight Manifesto tour

Streetlight Manifesto has announced that Catbite will be joining them on select dates on their previously announced "The Calm Before The Chaos" summer and fall tour. Streetlight Manifesto released The Hands That Thieve in 2013. Check out the updated dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|08 Jul
|The Union Event Center
|Salt Lake City, UT
|09 Jul
|Mission Ballroom
|Denver, CO
|10 Jul
|Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
|Las Vegas, NV
|11 Jul
|Marquee Theatre
|Tempe, AZ
|12 Jul
|HOB
|Anaheim, CA
|13 Jul
|HOB
|San Diego, CA
|14 Jul
|The Warfield
|San Francisco, CA
|15 Jul
|McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
|Portland, OR
|16 Jul
|The Showbox
|Seattle, WA
|26 Aug
|L'Olympia
|Montréal, QC
|27 Aug
|The Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, ON
|02 Sep
|Jannus
|Tampa, FL (w/Catbite)
|03 Sep
|Hard Rock Live
|Orlando, FL (w/Catbite)
|04 Sep
|The Eastern
|Atlanta, GA (w/Catbite)
|09 Sep
|Terminal 5
|New York, NY (w/Catbite)
|10 Sep
|The Strand Ballroom & Theatre
|Providence, RI (w/Catbite)
|11 Sep
|Franklin Music Hall
|Philadelphia, PA
|23 Sep
|Warehouse Live
|Houston, TX (w/Catbite)
|24 Sep
|The Factory In Deep Ellum
|Dallas, TX (w/Catbite)
|25 Sep
|Emos Austin
|Austin, TX (w/Catbite)
|11 Nov
|College Street Music Hall
|New Haven, CT
|12 Nov
|The Fillmore
|Silver Spring, MD
|18 Nov
|Radius Chicago
|Chicago, IL (w/Catbite)
|19 Nov
|Royal Oak Theater
|Royal Oak, MI (w/Catbite)
|20 Nov
|Agora Theater & Ballroom
|Cleveland, OH (w/Catbite)