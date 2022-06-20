Miesha and The Spanks have announced Canadian tour dates for this summer. The band will be playing a handful of dates with Strange Breed and Bif Naked. Miesha and The Spanks released their single "Dig Me Out" earlier this year and Singles EP in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 25
|Sakihiwe Festival
|Winnipeg, MB
|Jun 30
|Alianait Arts Fest
|Iqualuit, NU
|Jul 16
|Coca Cola Stage at Calgary Stampede
|Calgary, AB
|Jul 20
|The Royal
|Nelson, BC
|Jul 21
|The Lido
|Vancouver, BC (w/Strange Breed)
|Jul 24
|Constellation Fest
|Squamish, BC
|Jul 27
|Ship and Anchor Pub
|Calgary, AB
|Aug 10
|Owl Acoustic Lounge
|Lethbridge, AB (w/Bif Naked)
|Aug 11
|Rec Room
|Calgary, AB (w/Bif Naked)