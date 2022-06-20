Miesha and The Spanks announce Canadian tour

Miesha And The Spanks
by Tours

Miesha and The Spanks have announced Canadian tour dates for this summer. The band will be playing a handful of dates with Strange Breed and Bif Naked. Miesha and The Spanks released their single "Dig Me Out" earlier this year and Singles EP in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 25Sakihiwe FestivalWinnipeg, MB
Jun 30Alianait Arts FestIqualuit, NU
Jul 16Coca Cola Stage at Calgary StampedeCalgary, AB
Jul 20The RoyalNelson, BC
Jul 21The LidoVancouver, BC (w/Strange Breed)
Jul 24Constellation FestSquamish, BC
Jul 27Ship and Anchor PubCalgary, AB
Aug 10Owl Acoustic LoungeLethbridge, AB (w/Bif Naked)
Aug 11Rec RoomCalgary, AB (w/Bif Naked)